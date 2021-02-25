New Orleans Wine & Food Experience Uncorks 2021 Plans

NEW ORLEANS – Tickets are now on sale for the 2021 for the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, organizers have moved the event to June 9-13.

“We are excited about our summer plans,” said Aimee Brown, NOWFE executive director. “We will have several of our popular events. However, coming together safely is most important. Rest assured NOWFE 2021 will be a safe place to share your love of food and wine.”

Events will have limited attendance and some will have additional time slots added.

“We’ve created several ticket packages to help guide our guests through the best experience that fits their needs,” said Joey Worley, NOWFE president. “With varying levels, everyone can find something to fit their budget and their schedule.”

Click here for more information.