New Orleans Welcomes 300 More Blue Bikes

NEW ORLEANS – From Blue Krewe (via the New Orleans Agenda):

With Carnival season getting started, Blue Krewe – the local nonprofit that operates and manages Blue Bikes – is adding 300 new, pedal-assist e-bikes to its fleet. The additional Blue Bikes will be on streets just in time for Mardi Gras. The new shipment will grow the current fleet to more than 800 bikes.

“The Blue Krewe team has been a steadfast partner of the City, demonstrating the value of local management in providing New Orleanians with affordable transportation options and alignment with the City’s public health and climate goals,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “Adding 300 new bikes to the program brings us one step closer to the goal of offering 2,500 bike share options by 2025. It also ensures residents of all income levels have access to programs that increase physical activity while promoting healthy lifestyles through the use of low-carbon transportation.”

While Blue Bikes first launched in 2017 under the management of a for-profit, out-of-state operator, the idea of a bikeshare program for New Orleans emerged from community members advocating for the expansion of safe transportation options and bike infrastructure in the late 2000s.

After the original for-profit operators pulled out of the New Orleans market in 2020, bikeshare advocates decided that adopting a nonprofit governance model would promote the long-term sustainability of the program and ensure that bikeshare is run for and by residents of New Orleans.

To make a community-run bikeshare a reality, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana recommitted as the title sponsor of Blue Bikes.

“Blue Cross was proud to be the title sponsor of Louisiana’s first bikeshare program because Blue Bikes delivers a healthy, green way for New Orleanians to ride to work or school, buy fresh food, and get to medical appointments or events,” said Michael Tipton, Blue Cross head of community relations and foundation president. “We’re excited by how enthusiastically the community has embraced Blue Bikes since its return. Now that the fleet is expanding, we hope even more people will enjoy the ride.”

