New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund Launches Grants Program

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund has launched a $600,000 grants program for New Orleans musicians, artists and other culture bearers to help them recover from the impact of COVID-19. NOTCF is also offering relief for music venues.

The NOTCF was formed to “support culture bearers through partnerships, grants and programs to advance sustainable tourism in New Orleans.”

The grants program for cultural bearers begins Monday, May 17 and ends on Wednesday, June 30 or once funds have been completely distributed. A portion of the grants are set aside for live music venues to help them meet state required PPE regulations and to pay artists.

Direct grants to culture bearers are categorized into three levels based on the scope and impact of their proposed projects. Venues can apply for at least $2,000. Details are available on the NOTCF website. The support is provided in partnership with the City’s Office of Economic Development.