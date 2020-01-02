New Orleans to Host Wizard World and More in January

NEW ORLEANS – Up to 25,000 pop culture fans are expected to celebrate their favorite movies, television, music, video games, comics, graphic novels, toys and collectibles at the Wizard World 2020 convention scheduled for Jan. 3-5 at the Morial Convention Center. This year’s event will feature appearances from “Outlander” stars Sam Heughan, Ed Speleers, John Bell and Maria Doyle Kennedy plus actors from the shows “Smallville,” “Firefly” and others. Get more details.

Here is New Orleans & Company’s list of other large meetings and events scheduled for January in New Orleans:





Comments

comments