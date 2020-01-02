New Orleans to Host Wizard World and More in January
NEW ORLEANS – Up to 25,000 pop culture fans are expected to celebrate their favorite movies, television, music, video games, comics, graphic novels, toys and collectibles at the Wizard World 2020 convention scheduled for Jan. 3-5 at the Morial Convention Center. This year’s event will feature appearances from “Outlander” stars Sam Heughan, Ed Speleers, John Bell and Maria Doyle Kennedy plus actors from the shows “Smallville,” “Firefly” and others. Get more details.
Here is New Orleans & Company’s list of other large meetings and events scheduled for January in New Orleans:
- Jazz Education Network Annual Conference | Jan. 7-10
- The annual conference brings together jazz beginners and experts for an event that’s part music festival, part networking and part education.
- Projected attendance: 3,500
- Clarion UX Halloween Party & Expo | Jan. 17-19
- The Halloween & Party Expo is North America’s only event that brings Halloween, party and haunt together. This expo features thousands of new products being released for the 2020 season.
- Projected attendance: 6,500
- Lifeway Christian Resources Living Proof Live | January 17th-18th
- Living Proof Live is lead by the best-selling author, Beth Moore. Travis Cottrell, a Dove Award-winning worship leader, will be there to help attendees experience the true meaning of worship.
- Projected attendance: 3,000
- American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA) Annual Convention & Traffic Expo | January 24-28
- This convention includes more than 3,500 roadway safety professionals and features the latest products and services for the industry. Roadway safety professionals will have access to a wide variety of cutting-edge traffic safety solutions, state-of-the-art roadway safety vehicles and heavy equipment.
- There will also be a high-quality line-up of education and information sessions meant to introduce attendees to new safety innovations, earn CEU credits and raise the level of engagement in the industry.
- Projected attendance: 3,500
- Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) 56th Annual Meeting | January 25-28
- Projected attendance: 5,000
- Check Point Software Technologies CPX 360 2020 | January 27-30
- Attendees will receive the newest intelligence about global threats and other vital topics from the world’s leading cyber security experts. CPX 360 also allows attendees to get experience with cutting-edge security solutions from Check Point.
- Projected attendance: 3,500