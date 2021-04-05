New Orleans Startup Fund Releases 2021 Impact Report

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Startup Fund has released its 2021 annual report, which highlights the fund’s impact on local businesses and the regional economy during 2020. The report shows that in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis, startup companies in the greater New Orleans area continued to do well overall.

“While many businesses were hard hit in 2020, in large, our startups navigated through the tough conditions and are continuing to deliver on the Startup Fund’s vision of creating jobs and delivering a substantial and quantifiable positive economic impact in our region,” said Jimmy Roussel, CEO of the New Orleans Startup Fund. “One of the greatest indicators of the value of our nonprofit Fund is that the multiplier – the amount of money our companies raise for every dollar the Fund invests ­– continues to rise in the aggregate.”

The annual report showcases the success of the Startup Fund’s portfolio companies, which have:

Raised over $155M in venture capital

Support 460 jobs

Generated $40M in revenue in 2020 alone

The report also outlines the Startup Fund’s emphasis on creating an inclusive, socially responsible entrepreneurship ecosystem:

46% of companies are minority-owned

32% of companies are woman-owned

40% of companies have a social impact

As a non-profit evergreen fund, the Startup Fund re-invests its returns to expand the number of successful, growing businesses in its portfolio.

The Fund was established in 2010 to support the influx of startups by providing seed capital in the absence of a local, well-established investor network. Over the past decade, an entirely new and vibrant startup ecosystem has been created in the region with tangible results for the local economy. Companies like Levelset, Kickboard, STEM NOLA and Resilia are now widely recognized names in the area and beyond.

“We’re proud to have helped so many impressive organizations get the start they needed right here at home, raising substantial capital and adding hundreds of high-paying jobs to the local ecosystem,” said Roussel.

To view the New Orleans Startup Fund’s 2021 Impact Report, visit http://www.neworleansstartupfund.org.