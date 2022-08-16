New Orleans Roast Partners with Son of a Saint

Photo courtesy of New Orleans Roast

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Roast has partnered with Son of a Saint to support the nonprofit’s mission to transform the lives of fatherless boys.

Known for its assortment of coffee, tea and chicory, New Orleans Roast will accept donations to the nonprofit on its website through Sept. 16, and guests can use the code SAINT to receive 20% off any online purchase with a donation of $1 or more. Donations will help Son of a Saint to provide boys with mentorship, emotional support, education and more to address their individual needs.

The Ballard Brothers, who own New Orleans Roast, have been longstanding donors and supporters of Son of Saint. Each year for the past decade, the Ballards supply 10 fully funded scholarships for Son of a Saint youth to attend Camp Rockmont in North Carolina. Camp Rockmont is a Christian camp for young men founded on the belief that a diverse and inclusive community creates an environment in which everyone can grow and become stronger. The Camp Rockmont experience provides life skills focused on leadership, independence, and building self confidence.

“We’re incredibly honored to be able to give back to the community that we grew up in and love,” said Paul Ballard on behalf of his brothers Steven, Scott and their families. “It’s important for us to share our family values in any way that we can to continue to build a strong sense of community, and Son of a Saint embodies that.”

Launched in 2011 to address the burgeoning problem of fatherless boys in the New Orleans area, Son of a Saint is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to its mission of transforming the lives of young males through mentorship, emotional support, development of life skills, exposure to constructive experiences and formation of positive, lasting peer-to-peer relationships.