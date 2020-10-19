New Orleans Roast Coffee Headed for Walmart Shelves

Felton Jones of New Orleans Roast Coffee

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Roast Coffee has earned a chance to sell its products at Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in Louisiana and south Mississippi as well as online. The company sealed the deal at an Oct. 1 virtual event where more than 800 entrepreneurs nationwide pitched their U.S. manufactured products to a team of Walmart and Sam’s Club buyers.

“We are ecstatic about the opportunity to be on Walmart and Sam’s Club’s shelves in 2021, in addition to their online sales platforms,” said Felton Jones, the company’s chief roast master. “This partnership means growing our work force and bringing new jobs to our roasting facility in New Orleans. It’s promising that a smaller, privately held company such as ours can experience growth and expansion at this level due in part to Walmart’s Open Call program.”

Starting in 2021, Walmart customers can expect to find the New Orleans Roast flavors southern pecan, chocolate beignet, almond creme, creme brûlée and bourbon pecan pie. Products will be available in 24-ounce coffee bags as well as 24-count, 48-count and 96-count single-serve “K-Cups.”