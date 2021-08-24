New Orleans Roast Among Winners of Walmart 2020 ‘Open Call’

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Roast Coffee & Tea is now available on Walmart shelves in Louisiana, south Mississippi and online after the company was named one of the winner’s of Walmart’s 2020 Open Call event. Walmart is stocking three different blends of New Orleans Roast Coffee in 12-ounce bags and single-serve cups.

More than 4,800 businesses from across the U.S. and abroad submitted applications during the seventh Walmart Open Call. The group was then narrowed down to approximately 800 entrepreneurs who pitched their products to a team of buyers.

“We’re proud to have been in the same company as some incredible businesses in the event, including those in our backyard right here in Louisiana,” said Peter Boylan, president of Ballard Brands, in a press release. “We look forward to reaching more customers through this opportunity and giving them the chance to experience our rich, flavorful roasts and blends.”

New Orleans Roast products available at Walmart:

Medium Roast: a blend from Central and South America featuring a bright and smooth finish



Chocolate Beignet: flavors of rich chocolate and New Orleans beignets with coffee beans sourced from Brazil and Honduras



Southern Pecan: with beans from Brazil and Honduras, this blend is inspired by classic New Orleans flavors of creamy pralines and a rich, buttery finish



“Congratulations to New Orleans Roast Coffee & Tea for landing their products on Walmart shelves. We are excited to offer their rich blends of New Orleans inspired coffee flavors to Walmart customers,” said Ryan Isabell, a Walmart director of merchandising. “We are proud to continue our commitment to sourcing products manufactured here in the U.S., and to give small businesses the opportunity to reach new customers through our stores and online platforms.”

Proudly roasted by PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans, New Orleans Roast features 100% Arabica coffees that have a “flavor-centric portfolio with unique tasting profiles highlighting New Orleans and Southern flavor themes.”

Visit NewOrleansRoast.com for more information.