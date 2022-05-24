New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute Accepting Applications

Photo courtesy of NORLI (Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute is now accepting applications to its class of 2023 Regional Leadership Program, set to begin in October 2022.

Since 2000, NORLI has selected more than 900 diverse individuals to participate in its flagship leadership development program that’s open to all business, civic and public-sector leaders in the 10-parish region, including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes. With an emphasis on regionalism, inclusion and nonpartisanship, NORLI provides an opportunity to learn and collaborate with dynamic and influential thought leaders and policymakers in southeast Louisiana.

Each year, NORLI brings together approximately 55 diverse leaders committed to enhancing individual skills, increasing awareness and understanding of civic issues, cross pollinating to expanding professional networks and empowering collaborative leadership. Through a variety of presentations, panels, tours, and activities, key regional and state issues are dissected and discussed, and concepts and relationships are built through a shared learning experience.

“NORLI provides a nonpartisan platform for thought leadership that allows participants to engage in high-level discussions about the most pressing issues to Southeast Louisiana,” said Stephen Reuther, executive director of NORLI. “By building upon the experiences and expertise that our class participants bring to the table, we are able to cultivate greater capacity for civic understanding, engagement and collaborative leadership that will enhance our communities for the future.”

The nine-month program — which will begin in October 2022 and end in June 2023 — consists of two retreats and seven full-day sessions. The program curriculum examines public policy, education, health care, economic development, diversity and equity, criminal justice and the environment, and dissects how these focus areas impact the development and quality of life of the New Orleans Region.

NORLI will host a series of six informational sessions at various locations around the Greater New Orleans region for interested applicants to learn more about the program and how to apply. Program alumni and current program participants will be on hand to discuss the benefits of the program and answer questions. All NORLI informational sessions are free and open to the public.

The deadline to apply for NORLI’s Regional Leadership Program is June 30, 2022, and if accepted into the 2023 class, participants are required to submit a non-refundable tuition fee of $3,000 which covers all program costs, materials, meals and all expenses associated with the retreats. Limited support through program scholarships is available on an as-needed basis, and payment plans are available.

To learn more about NORLI’s leadership development program, the free informational sessions and to apply, visit norli.org/regionalleadershipprogram.