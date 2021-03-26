6600 Plaza Drive, Suite 305 • New Orleans

504-948-0991 • norbchamber.org

MISSION

NORBCC’s mission is to support, promote, and educate its members for sustainable growth and expansion while also empowering and sustaining the black business community through entrepreneurship and economic activity in Greater New Orleans and the global economy.

ABOUT

The New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce (NORBCC) is a 501c6 organization committed to providing dynamic leadership and advocacy to strengthen and promote prosperity within the black community. NORBCC serves as a valuable resource and voice for economic viability for black businesses and the community at large. NORBCC focuses on promoting inclusivity and awareness of opportunities for local small and emerging black businesses within a 10-parish region that includes Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, St. Bernard, Washington, St. John, St. James, St. Charles, and Plaquemines.

As an advocate and liaison for black businesses, NORBCC provides information to members regarding current economic development initiatives and procurement opportunities in various industries. NORBCC is 300 members strong and comprised of organizations that provide professional services as well as materials and goods. NORBCC’s #DeliberateSpending365 campaign encourages the support of its members by members in procurement and sourcing needs.

EVENTS/PROGRAMS

NORBCC hosts a number of webinars and networking events year-round at no cost to members thanks to support from its corporate sponsors. These events include its annual luncheon, policy luncheon, annual golf tournament, Straight Talk Series, Chat & Chew, Ladies with Drive, Chamber Plus, and Women’s Doing Business virtual conferences. NORBCC encourages its members to serve on committees and become Ambassadors of the chamber.