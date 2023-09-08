New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Auction Vacant Lots

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority will host an online-only auction of 100-plus vacant residential lots in New Orleans. The properties have a minimum bid price of $4,000 each. The auction will take place from 8 a.m. (CT) on Thursday, Sept. 14 until 5 p.m. (CT) on Monday, Sept. 18. The auctioneer will be SVN Gilmore Auction & Realty Co., led by licensed Louisiana broker and auctioneer David Gilmore.

“As with our previous auctions, we are continuing to receive hundreds of inquiries,” said Brenda Breaux, NORA’s executive director. “We are excited to make available this next pool of properties through this online auction event.”

The properties are being sold in an “as-is, where-is” condition. Winning bidders are required to complete rehabilitation or construction on the properties within 18 months from the closing date and maintain code compliance throughout the process. If the acquired property is directly adjacent to their own, bidders can use it for green space. Two structures will be offered in the auction, but they are not accessible and will be showcased through a virtual tour on the auction website.

Closing must be completed within 30 calendar days after the auction, and financing cannot be a contingency. Buyers are expected to have pre-approval for their financing and obtain and maintain Flood Insurance for any structures as a condition of closing.

“The SVN Gilmore Auction Team is honored to be selected by NORA to conduct this important New Orleans auction,” said Gilmore. “Bidders have a great opportunity to purchase properties at or above the starting bid of $4,000. We look forward to assisting the auction bidders in acquiring these properties September 14th-18th.

A Virtual Buyers’ Seminar will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 6:00 PM, and participants can find log-in details at www.NORAAuction.com.