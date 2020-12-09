New Orleans Receives Two Prominent Destination Awards

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans will be featured in AFAR’s 2021 January/February issue highlighting New Orleans as “Where We’ll Go in 2021—When We Can.” In addition, destination marketing organization New Orleans & Company has been selected by Smart Meetings magazine readers as a winner of the 2020 Platinum Choice Awards for excellent customer service with meeting professionals.

New Orleans is recognized in AFAR’s January/February issue as “Where We’ll Go in 2021—When We Can” and is one of only three destinations in North America that were highlighted. This is voted on and written by national travel writers for AFAR magazine spreading a positive message about the desire to travel again, when the time is right, in 2021.

The Smart Meetings Platinum Choice award winners are recognized in the December issue of Smart Meetings magazine, and includes premier hotels, conference centers, CVBs and DMOs annually that have consistently exceeded expectations, and have become trusted partners to the entire meeting planner community. From New Orleans, the Roosevelt New Orleans, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel, was also honored. Hotels, venues and DMOs are honored for exemplary standards of excellence in service and amenities including ambience, amenities, breadth of resources, facility quality, guest services, recreational activities, dining options, technical support and more. Candidates are nominated by industry professionals and reviewed by the Smart Meetings Editorial Team who selects the final honorees.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a trusted partner by our peers in the meetings industry and to be top of mind by visitors and travel writers alike for New Orleans’ innate ability to create unforgettable, sensory experiences around food, music and culture,” said Mark Romig, chief marketing officer of New Orleans & Company. “We work every day on behalf of our city’s largest industry, tourism and hospitality, to position New Orleans as a world-class meeting destination, and New Orleans & Company as valuable partners when it comes time to bring events back to our city.”

New Orleans & Company is a nationally accredited, 1,100-member destination marketing organization. Its members and partners influence thousands of decision-makers and millions of visitors to choose New Orleans through direct sales, marketing, public relations, branding, visitor services and local advocacy initiatives.

For more information, visit NewOrleans.com/about.