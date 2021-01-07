New Orleans Public Belt Railroad Celebrates Injury-Free Year

An NOPB employee properly dismounts and turns a new lower emission locomotive on a turntable built in the 1920s. (Photo courtesy of NOPB)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Public Railroad said it had zero reportable injuries and zero reportable human factor derailments in over 365 days.

“This remarkable safety milestone is a direct result of the focused diligence and awareness of the entire New Orleans Public Belt Railroad team to keep our gateway strong and safe,” said Brandy D. Christian, president and CEO of the Port of New Orleans and CEO of NOPB.

According to the Association of American Railroads, since 2000, national train accident and hazmat accident rates are down 34% and 66%, respectively while rail employee fatalities in 2019 reached an all-time low with numbers in the single digits for the first time in history.

“Good safety is good business, and the men and women of the New Orleans Public Belt embrace their own safety and the safety of the community every day,” said General Manager of NOPB Mike Stolzman. “These achievements were not met without the dedication and diligence of the 165-person NOPB team who each play a role in ensuring that we remain safe and to protect the community where we live and operate.”

The yearlong zero reportable incident milestone is reflective of data based on the last 14 years of NOPB records.