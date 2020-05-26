New Orleans Public Belt Railroad Introduces Lower-Emission Locomotives

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Public Belt Railroad said it has upgraded its locomotive fleet with the arrival of eight new locomotives. NOPB said the new equipment will replace aging engines, improve efficiency and lower overall emissions. Recognizable by their bright blue color, the new locomotives provide reliable service and support the short-line railroad’s commitment to integrating more sustainable business and operational practices.

The new EPA-classified Tier One locomotives will allow NOPB to reduce its fleet size by 46 percent, from 15 locomotives to eight. NOPB said fuel consumption will be reduced by 25 percent, and emission reductions include a 40 percent reduction in nitrous oxide, which pollutes the ozone layer and creates smog, along with a 50 percent reduction in particulate emissions.

In addition to fuel and emissions savings, NOPB said the new leasing structure allows it to achieve significant operational and capital savings.

“The New Orleans Public Belt is committed to providing safe, reliable and efficient rail transportation solutions. These new locomotives will be the backbone of our efforts. Not only can we reduce our fleet and fuel consumption, we can be better community neighbors,” said NOPB’s General Manager, M.D. “Mike” Stolzman.

NOPB is a Class III switching railroad with a mission of serving the Port of New Orleans, local customers, and the six Class I railroads that move cargo through the New Orleans gateway.

“Bringing these lower-emission locomotives on line supports Port NOLA’s and NOPB’s commitment to sustainability,” said Brandy D. Christian, CEO of NOPB and president and CEO of Port NOLA. “With the Port and NOPB now fully aligned, we are able to make strategic investments that provide air quality benefits for the community while providing superior service to our users and Class I partners.”





Comments

comments