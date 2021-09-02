New Orleans Provides Ida Response and Recovery Updates 

NEW ORLEANS — From the City of New Orleans:

City agencies and public safety officials continue to assess damages sustained during the storm. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other city officials continue to prioritize residential needs by moving resources to neighborhoods.

Recovery updates are as follows:

Cooling center, device charging and water distribution locations:

Operational hours (8 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Treme Recreation Center (900 N. Villere St)

Cut Off Recreation Center (6600 Belgrade St.)

Gernon Brown Recreation Center (1001 Harrison Ave.)

Milne Recreation Center (5420 Franklin Ave)

Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center (4300 St. Claude)

John P. Lyons Recreation Center (624 Louisiana Ave.)

Joe W. Brown Recreation Center (5601 Read Blvd.)

Rosenwald Recreation Center (1120 S. Broad Ave.)

PODS (8 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

MREs and water are provided at the following locations: Joe W. Brown Recreation Center, 5475 Read Blvd. Mahalia Jackson Auditorium, 1451 Basin St.

Beginning tomorrow at 12 p.m.: Skelly Park, 730 Vespasian Blvd. John P. Lyons Recreation Center, 624 Louisiana Ave.

Beginning Friday: Wesley Barrow Stadium, 6500 Press Drive



Meals (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

Treme Recreation Center (900 N. Villere St.)

Cut Off Recreation Center (6600 Belgrade St.)

Gernon Brown Recreation Center (1001 Harrison Ave.)

Milne Recreation Center (5420 Franklin Ave.)

Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center (4300 St. Claude Ave.)

John P. Lyons Recreation Center (624 Louisiana Ave.)

Joe W. Brown Recreation Center (5601 Read Blvd.)

Rosenwald Recreation Center (1120 S. Broad Ave.)

Other pop-up meals: 1 p.m. – Arthur Monday Center ( 1111 Newton St.) 1 p.m. – St. Roch Park (1800 St. Roch Ave.) 1:30 p.m. – Harmony Oaks (2514 Washington Ave.) 5 p.m. – McDonogh 35 (4000 Cadillac St.)



Entergy New Orleans

Power has been restored to 11,500 households

Entergy will continue to mobilize crews following the flow of electricity to restore the city’s power where possible and where customers need it most

Residents are encouraged to avoid damaged equipment and downed powerlines

Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media

Blue Tarp Distribution

The Army Corp of Engineers is providing blue tarps for Orleans Parish residents that sustained roof damage

Visit Blue Roof Information (army.mil) for information on how to retrieve a blue tarp

Orleans Parish Communication District

9-1-1 and 3-1-1 services are fully operational

Some cell phone carriers are continuing to experience difficulty connecting to 9-1-1

If your cell phone cannot connect to 9-1-1, residents are encouraged to dial using a landline, call 504-671-3600 or text 9-1-1 for emergency services if needed

If your cell phone cannot connect to 3-1-1, dial 504-539-3266 or text “Hello” to 311YES (311937)

City service requests can also be submitted at nola311.gov

9-1-1 should only be used for life-threatening emergencies

3-1-1 should be used for non-life-threatening emergencies and non-emergency service requests

Regular Trash Pick Up

Sanitation contractors will start limited trash collection tomorrow, beginning with the regularly scheduled Thursday routes

Crews will only empty the city-issued 95-gallon trash cart

Infrastructure Recovery and Debris Removal

Debris and tree removal are underway to make streets passable

32 blocks are cleared as of today

Four-way stop signs are being placed at all intersection lights

Unlit intersections must be treated as a four-way stop

Sanitation, Public Works and Parks and Parkways are working to clear debris from major thoroughfares

Household storm debris will begin next week

Residents are asked to place storm-related debris curbside in the following categories: Household Garbage: Bagged garbage, discarded food, paper, packaging (Use City issued trash cart when possible) Construction Debris: building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, etc. Unbagged Vegetative Debris: logs, leaves, tree branches, plants Appliances: Doors must be sealed/secured Do not block roadways or place debris near trees, poles, or fire hydrants



Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

FEMA representatives have been deployed to Orleans Parish to support recovery efforts

To date, 53,000 households have registered for FEMA assistance

Residents are encouraged to register online at disasterassistance.gov

Affected residents can also download the FEMA APP or call 1-800-621-3362 to register

Homeowners or renters with insurance policies are encouraged to file a claim with individual insurance provider

Shelter Coordination

State and federal agencies are coordinating a 100 bed federally supported regional facility for people with critical medical needs at the E. N. Morial Convention Center

Shelter will be strictly limited to individuals with serious physical medical issues, ventilators, and/or electric life-preserving devices

Narrow triage criteria will be applied for entry to patients who are extremely vulnerable to heat-related illness that would cause premature death

Shelter will be staffed by federally provided Disaster Medical Assistance Team

For state-run shelters, contact Department of Children and Family Services

New Orleans Police Department

The Louisiana National Guard and the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office continue to support NOPD in securing the City

The City of New Orleans has enacted a daily curfew between 8 p.m. and 6 p.m. until further notice that will be strictly enforced

New Orleans Public Libraries

Libraries will be closed through Labor Day

NOLA Public Schools

NOLA Public Schools’ assessment recovery is still underway

Teams are gathering information on the City’s power grid and its impact on schools

Schools will remain closed until there are significant improvements in power

More detailed updates on the status of school operations moving forward by Sept. 7 are forthcoming

To receive Ida recovery and response information, or to sign up for the Special Needs Registry, text NOLAREADY to 77295, download the Smart911 app or call 311.