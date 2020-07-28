New Orleans Promotes High-Capacity, Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing

NEW ORLEANS — The city’s communication office said a new COVID-19 testing option will begin in New Orleans on Wednesday, July 29, in partnership with U.S. Health and Human Services and the Louisiana National Guard.

A city spokesperson said the New Orleans Health Department communicated concerns to the federal government about supply chain issues that have been complicating the ability to process COVID-19 tests locally. Now, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has allotted resources to the greater New Orleans region to set up additional surge COVID-19 testing. For the first week, the program will be located at the UNO Lakefront Arena and will be drive-through only. In the weeks to follow, the program will be available Monday through Saturday and will move to different sites around the region as a drive-through, walk-up hybrid.

Anyone over the age of five who is concerned about virus exposure will be eligible to receive a test, which uses a self-administered, non-invasive nasal swab. Tests will be administered and processed by an HHS contractor and results are expected to be delivered to individuals within five days. Results will be available online or via the city’s “311” service. Unlike other community-based testing sites, this program does not have a daily cap, so it will be open during posted hours unless otherwise noted.

Pre-registration is available but is not required. Individuals who pre-register at DoINeedACovid19Test.com will be directed to an express lane; those who do not pre-register will be directed to the regular lane where they can relay contact and health information to staff.

Note that the pre-registration system will ask individuals to complete an “assessment” with health information; however, anyone over the age of 5 who is concerned about virus exposure will be eligible to receive a test in New Orleans.

Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing for the Week of July 27

UNO Lakefront Arena North Parking Lot, 6801 Franklin Ave.

Wednesday, July 29, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 30, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, July 31, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Upcoming drive-thru testing sites, along with the continually operating community-based testing sites, will be listed at ready.nola.gov/mobile-testing.





