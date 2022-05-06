New Orleans Physical Therapy Clinic Expands to Baton Rouge

Niraj Vora and Ryan Hill, co-founders of the Stride Shop

BATON ROUGE (press release) — The Stride Shop, a physical therapy clinic on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans, is excited to announce its expansion to Baton Rouge. The Stride Shop has a niche focus on running and was founded by Ryan Hill and Niraj Vora in 2019.



The Stride Shop believes physical fitness is a primary indicator of an individual’s overall mood and wellness and aims to help athletes achieve their current fitness goals and provide them with the tools they need to reach healthy longevity in their sport. Hill and Vora opened The Stride Shop with a mission of offering patients PT in a revolutionary way outside of the traditional healthcare system.

“We were frustrated with traditional physical therapy,” says Vora, who’s been a runner for more than 15 years. “We didn’t – and don’t – want to just sell our services. We want to truly get into the nuts and bolts of what’s wrong with an individual.”

That mission has served them well as they look to open their second location.

“There are so many programs out there that are one size fits all, but for many people that doesn’t work,” Hill says. “We’re excited to be able to expand through our personalized approach.”

The Stride Shop Baton Rouge will begin seeing patients June 1. Until then, Vora and Hill are offering “Stride with Strength,” their signature 8-week strength training program held bi-annually. Open to a limited number of individuals, the class will help runners run more efficiently, reduce and delay fatigue during runs and improve maximum speed. The group will meet once a week on Mondays and focus on workouts, progressions and education. Stride with Strength starts May 16 at Cypress Fitness (625 Celeste Street, New Orleans). Visit www.thestrideshop.com.