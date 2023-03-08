New Orleans Pelicans Announce Spanish Radio Partnership

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The New Orleans Pelicans have reached an exclusive rights broadcast agreement with Crocodile Broadcasting Corporation to broadcast games live on a Spanish language radio broadcast.

“Tropical 105.7 is excited to add the New Orleans Pelicans basketball games to our sports radio programming,” said Ernesto Schweikert, general manager of Tropical 105.7 FM and Latino Mix 97.5 FM. “Now, the Hispanic communities of southeast Louisiana will be able to enjoy expert, high-energy play-by-play and color commentary in Spanish. Basketball has always been a popular sport among Hispanics, and we’re excited to bring the enthusiasm of professional basketball to this growing audience,”

The Spanish radio broadcast team will feature play-by-play announcers Juan Carlos Ramos and Mario Jerez along side color analyst Victor Quiñonez.

