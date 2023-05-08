New Orleans Opera Leader Clare Burovac to Step Down

NEW ORLEANS – On May 8, the New Orleans Opera Association announced that Clare Burovac will be stepping down from her general and artistic director role. A transition committee will search for a successor.

“After careful consideration and discussions with the board and my family, I have made the difficult, but necessary, decision to pass this torch,” said Burovac in a press release. “It’s been an honor to lead this historic company these past years, and I’d like to thank the people of this city who have embraced and supported me and New Orleans Opera throughout my time here.”

“While we are saddened that Clare is leaving us, we are extremely grateful for her three years of outstanding leadership of the New Orleans Opera,” said Board President Dwayne O. Littauer. “Clare will be missed, but she leaves a legacy that will be invaluable to the company for many years into the future.”

Burovac began her tenure in July 2020. The board said she is responsible for adventurous programming as well as fiscal responsibility made necessary by the pandemic. Early in her tenure, Burovac conceived of and produced digital and outdoor performances. After the organization returned to in-person performances, she continued to build upon collaborative programming with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and expanded educational and community initiatives. Her programming ideas include the opera’s community conversations, post-performance discussions and a career day series for schoolchildren.

The opera said that Burovac helped increase audience size by 11%, and new subscription packages reached 133% of projected revenue. She brought in a diverse and talented group to present classic operas including La Bohème, The Barber of Seville, Hansel and Gretel, Madame Butterfly and others.

The New Orleans Opera Association begins its 81st season on July 1.