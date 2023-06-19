New Orleans Opera Announces Updates to Board of Directors

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Opera Association has announced the appointment of five members to its board of directors and its newly appointed executive leadership. On June 14, 2023, Babs Deacon, Norma Jean McClain and Ron Scalise were elected to join the board along with Gregory St. Etienne and Constance Gistand, who were elected during the 2022-23 season.

“We are thrilled to welcome a dynamic group of people whose depth of experience and commitment to our city’s cultural landscape will strengthen our pursuit of artistic excellence,” said the board’s Immediate Past President Dwayne O. Littauer. “We look forward to engaging their individual areas of expertise to cultivate community through the love of opera.”

The board also elected new members to its executive leadership, including Emmet Geary, who will serve as president. The elected leaders to serve during the 2023-24 season are as follows: