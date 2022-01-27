New Orleans Nonprofit Partners with Michigan-Based Boot Company

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Wolverine, the boot and clothing brand, has launched a new boot design in partnership with unCommon Construction, a New Orleans-based nonprofit that works with high school apprentices to build houses. Sales of the footwear will benefit high school students interested in pursuing careers in the skilled trades. The initiative is part of Wolverine’s Project Bootstrap program, which has celebrated and supported the skilled trades through a variety of efforts since 2014.

“It’s imperative we reach students in more relevant ways so they can learn more about the skilled trades and consider them as a potential future path,” said Tom Kennedy, global brand president for Wolverine, in a press release. “Organizations like unCommon Construction introduce kids to the rich opportunities to be found in the trades that they aren’t learning about in school.”

The new boot was designed with input from unCommon Construction apprentices after months spent wearing boots on the job, learning practical trade skills and building houses in New Orleans.

“At unCommon Construction, we see firsthand the interest and excitement young people experience learning about the opportunities they have in the skilled trades,” said Aaron Frumin, the nonprofit’s founder and executive director. “It’s rewarding to continue to partner with a brand like Wolverine that also recognizes the value of raising awareness of the trades while giving students the tools and access they need to be successful.”

The expanded Project Bootstrap initiative is targeted directly to high school students who are still trying to decide on post-high school plans, knowing that the only way to close the skills gap is by connecting with future members of the skilled workforce.

To learn more, visit Wolverine.com/ProjectBootstrap.