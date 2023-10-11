New Orleans Nonprofit Hosts Community Event for the Homeless

NEW ORLEANS — Travelers Aid Society of Greater New Orleans hosted a community day of service for the homeless on Oct. 6 in anticipation of World Homeless Day (Oct. 10), a global day to advocate for vulnerable citizens.

More than 400 people attended TAS’s community event. Members of the homeless community sat at tables and chairs under tents and volunteers served them a hot lunch. Music played courtesy of the local Veterans Administration. Students from Delgado Community College and Park Place Premier Barber School provided haircuts and manicures. The TAS team set up an outdoor market with clothing, makeup and hygiene products provided by sponsors and donations. Community vendors were onsite to offer health screenings, Medicare enrollment, and flu and covid vaccines.

“This event is a day of service to our homeless community to let them know they are respected, valued and that we are here to advocate for them and help them access resources for a more self-sufficient life,” said Travelers Aid Society Executive Director Donna Paramore. “This day of service is in its fourth year, and we are honored to see it continue to grow and have support from our community.”

TAS provides crisis-intervention counseling, coordinated entry, housing navigation, post employment services, street outreach, permanent supportive housing and problem-solving services. The nonprofit estimates that it provided 8,000 services to more than 600 people experiencing homelessness in 2022.

Event sponsors and volunteers include Alcoholics Anonymous, Aunt Bunnie’s Kitchen, Central Services Facility Services & Project Management, Community Empowerment Center, Dawn Fletcher, Downtown Development District, Healthcare for the Homeless, Humana, Innovative I.T., Kent Realty, New Orleans East Hospital, Kronenberger Family, Park Place Premier Barber School, Serenity Outreach, Sticky Fingers, Transcendent Legal Group, Zack Pack Cares, Mark Verrett Zulu Mayor 2024 and the Mighty Mayor’s Krewe.