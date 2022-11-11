New Orleans Named Most Desirable City Outside of Europe

Louisiana tourism officials accept an award from Wanderlust magazine on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in London.

BATON ROUGE – New Orleans was named the “Most Desirable City (Rest of the World)” by Wanderlust at the 2022 Wanderlust Travel Awards at a Nov. 8 event in London. Each year, the Wanderlust Travel Awards rate top destinations in Europe and around the world based on the votes of their readers. In 2022, approximately 50,000 people voted in the awards.

“It’s very exciting for New Orleans to receive this kind of recognition,” said Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser in a press release. “In 2021, Wanderlust recognized New Orleans as a top-ten long haul destination. It is clear that the world is thinking more and more of New Orleans and Louisiana as a destination for their bucket lists. We can’t wait to welcome all these visitors and show them all the ways you can Feed Your Soul in Louisiana.”

Wanderlust awards Most Desirable City in two categories: cities in Europe and in the rest of the world.

“Louisiana’s largest city has a distinctive vibrancy, which is why it has deservedly won this year’s Wanderlust award for Most Desirable City (Rest of World). Music is its beating heart, with jazz, blues, reggae and rock filling the streets of the Marigny neighborhood,” said organizers.

“The United Kingdom is our top European market for visitors and we’ve been working hard at promoting Louisiana there over the past year. It’s wonderful to see that effort pay off,” said Louisiana Office of Tourism Assistant Secretary Doug Bourgeois. “With the British Airways direct flight to New Orleans, these visitors can easily make the trip to New Orleans. We invite them, once they’ve explored the city, to hit the road and see even more of Louisiana.”

Launched in 1993, Wanderlust is a magazine for “adventurous and authentic travel.” The complete list of 2022 award recipients is available on the Wanderlust Awards results webpage.