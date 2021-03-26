Main campus

1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. • New Orleans

Lynhaven (for women)

21669 Old Covington Hwy • Hammond

Giving Hope Retreat (for men)

31294 Hwy. 190 • Lacombe

504-523-2116 • neworleansmission.org

MISSION

The New Orleans Mission’s core value is changing lives; their focus is rescuing hurting people from some of life’s greatest challenges; walking them through recovery; and assisting their re-engagement as skilled, healthy individuals ready to live a purpose-driven life.

ABOUT

Founded in 1989, the New Orleans Mission is the largest service provider to the homeless population of the Greater New Orleans Metro area and to hungry and hurting people in our community. Each year, the Mission serves over 3,200 unique homeless individuals, provides 50,000 hot meals monthly and distributes nearly one million pounds of food to residents struggling with food insecurity. The organization, which also encompasses two Northshore campuses, the Giving Hope Retreat for men and the Lynhaven Retreat for women, is dedicated to the life changing transformation of men and women on their journey to recovery.

EVENTS

The Mission hosts annual events dedicated to raising both funds and awareness. Upcoming events include: the Lynhaven Luncheon on March 26, Big Easy Big Heart 5K Race on July 17, a Fashion Show in September, and the 8th Annual Mission Gala on November 19.

DONATIONS

Because the New Orleans Mission receives no federal funds, they rely on monthly donations from individuals, businesses, churches, and foundations to continue providing their services. The Mission accepts donations of service, hygiene items, vehicles, in-kind items, and money. To learn more about donation opportunities with the New Orleans Mission, visit neworleansmission.org/donate or text MISSION to 77948.