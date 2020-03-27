504.523.2116 | neworleansmission.org

1130-40 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans

ABOUT

Founded in 1989, the New Orleans Mission is the largest service provider to the homeless population of the Greater New Orleans Metro area and to hungry and hurting people in our community. Each year, the Mission serves over 3,200 unique homeless individuals, provides 50,000 hot meals monthly and distributes nearly two million pounds of food to residents struggling with food insecurity. The organization, which also encompasses two Northshore campuses, the Giving Hope Retreat for men and the Lynhaven Retreat for women is dedicated to the life changing transformation of men and women on their journey to recovery.

DONATIONS

Because the New Orleans Mission receives no federal funds, they rely on monthly donations from individuals, businesses, churches, and foundations to continue providing their services. The Mission accepts donations of service, hygiene items, vehicles, in-kind items, and money. To learn more about donation opportunities with the New Orleans Mission, visit www.neworleansmission.org/donate.

EVENTS

The Mission hosts annual events dedicated to raising both funds and awareness. Upcoming events include: Homeless for a Night in April, Big Easy Big Heart 5K Race at Audubon Park on July 18, “Wonderfully Made” Fashion Show in September, and the Mission Gala on November 20 at the Hyatt Regency.

MISSION

