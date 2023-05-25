New Orleans Military & Maritime Academy Purchases 10+ Acres to Expand Its Footprint at New Orleans Riverside at Federal City

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Military & Maritime Academy (NOMMA) joined leaders from the Algiers Development District (ADD) and New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) Commission to sign a $2.8 million purchase agreement for three parcels of land – more than 10 acres including over five acres of prime riverfront property – from ADD that will allow this top-performing charter high school to expand its footprint at New Orleans Riverside at Federal City and ultimately better serve its student population.

In addition to the purchase agreement, NOMMA signed a 60-year lease – through 2083 – for $1 per year for the former Fitness Center at Federal City. NOMMA will control the indoor facilities including the gymnasium while NORD will operate and manage the outdoor pool facilities for seasonal public use. Synergy Physical Therapy & Performance will continue operating out of the former Fitness Center.

“Today is an important milestone in the history of the New Orleans Military & Maritime Academy concluding years of negotiation”, said Commandant Col. Schlafer, School Leader. “The acquisition of these properties will enable NOMMA to expand our campus, and we’re excited for the future of our academy, and more importantly, for our cadets. We currently serve 900 students from across the Greater New Orleans area, and the growth of the school has necessitated our need to expand. With this purchase, NOMMA will be able to better support our cadets’ primary needs in academics, athletics, and extracurricular programs”

“I want to thank the Algiers Development District and the New Orleans Military & Maritime Academy for their collaboration and this extraordinary investment in the students,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “The expansion of the New Orleans Military & Maritime Academy campus will ensure future generations will prosper and continue to receive a quality education. I also want to show my appreciation for ADD and the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission for their commitment to maintaining the operation of the public pool at Federal City thereby meeting people where they are and providing them access to tools and resources to mold and shape them into future leaders of our world.”

This purchase and lease agreement, which marks one of the largest expansions at New Orleans Riverside at Federal City, includes five buildings, one of which is historic, and open green space. Principal Alexis Long said that NOMMA looks forward to expanding our programs and continuing to provide our cadets with high quality educational experiences.

NOMMA, a top-performing, open-enrollment high school and the only military/maritime open admissions public charter school in the four-parish metropolitan area, accepts students in grades 8-12 and has the nation’s largest Marine Corps Junior ROTC program. Its student body, which includes cadets from all metro parishes and the children of active military families, has grown from 105 cadets when it opened to nearly 900 cadets today.

In recent years, ADD has celebrated other important milestones including Delgado’s Westbank Campus Advanced Technology Center, the Advanced Nursing Training Facility, and the expansion of the only Navy Federal Credit Union in the Greater New Orleans area.

“Today is a win-win-win for all entities involved, but more importantly, it is a win for the students of NOMMA and the Algiers community, said Mark Major, chairman of the Algiers Development District. “NOMMA will now be able to grow and expand to an even greater level of education and training services, and the community will have access to one of the finest swimming pools in the City of New Orleans.”

Under the terms of a one-year CEA between ADD and NORD, the pool will open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting June 3rd, 2023.

“NORD is excited to return aquatic programming to the Federal City pool and the residents of Algiers again this summer, “said Larry Barabino, Jr., CEO of NORD. “This partnership will allow NORD to continue to offer quality aquatic programs to all residents of Algiers during the summer months for years to come.

NORD will staff the pool with Red Cross-certified employees including a pool manager, lifeguards, and others tasked with upkeep and maintenance. Swimming lessons and water aerobics will also be provided during certain times of the day.