New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors Names New CEO

Kelli Walker Starrett has served as NOMAR's interim CEO since February.

NEW ORLEANS – After a nationwide search, the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors, an association with more than 6,700 members, has named Kelli Walker Starrett chief executive officer. Starrett has served as NOMAR’s interim CEO since February, after the retirement of longtime CEO Missy Whittington.

Prior to taking the position as CEO, Starrett served the association as the senior vice president of governmental relations, advocating on behalf of greater New Orleans area real estate agents and their clients on policy issues impacting real estate.

“Kelli is the right leader to guide NOMAR,” said David Favret, the association’s president, in a press release. “For nearly 10 years, she has worn numerous hats. In addition to serving as our interim CEO and senior vice president of governmental relations, she manages human resources and has directed the education, communications, and commercial departments. Her leadership skills and vision will without a doubt help to grow NOMAR and expand the resources and programs that our members have come to expect.”

“I am very excited to help lead,” said Starrett. “NOMAR provides numerous resources, including continuing education opportunities and consumer advocacy. Our board includes some of the best in the real estate industry, and I look forward to collaborating on new ideas and initiatives that support our members.”

Prior to her career in real estate, Starrett served as legislative assistant to a local state senator and as voluntary agency liaison for FEMA. She has a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Northwestern State University of Louisiana and a graduate certificate in emergency management from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She has earned several professionals awards and designations.