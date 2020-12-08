New Orleans’ Main Squeeze Juice Co. Continues Growth Despite the Pandemic

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Main Squeeze Juice Co. is capping a year of record growth, despite the fact that many retailers and franchises continue to reel from the fallout brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The locally-based juice and smoothie bar franchise, whose ownership group includes New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead and former Saints wide receiver Marques Colston, has maintained a steady development pace since the beginning of 2020 and will have opened six new locations by the end of the year.

This includes the new Downtown New Orleans storefront, which opened in October, and a Lakeview location slated to open Mid-December. Another location in Uptown is expected to open shortly after the new year.

“We’re so excited to watch Main Squeeze grow both nationally and right here in New Orleans,” said Morstead. “We live in an incredible community, and these new locations will give us the opportunity to reach so many more people and offer them an easy way to feel energized and nourished.”

In addition, the company signed 27 franchise agreements since the beginning of the year, bringing its growth pipeline to more than 60 stores throughout six states, including Louisiana, Texas, Florida, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

The reason for Main Squeeze’s continued growth? According to founder and CEO Thomas Nieto, Main Squeeze is an essential business that remained open during the shutdown and continues to change the lives of people that are looking for a healthier and more convenient way of fulfilling their nutritional goals.

“The pandemic has had a major impact on the eating and drinking habits of consumers, and these habits are likely to change permanently once the country moves beyond the impact of the novel coronavirus,” said Nieto. “We’re committed to bringing the absolute best products, made from the highest quality ingredients, in the most sustainable manner, to as many people as possible. We’re committed to our customers, employees, franchisees, partners, and local communities to provide value to all involved through healthier and more convenient, healthy eating choices that will improve the lifestyles of others and the overall health of the communities in which we live.”

Main Squeeze’s mission is to make healthy easier, and the company’s nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu does exactly that. It’s gluten-free and 100% plant powered menu offers a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy. The concept’s proprietary recipes feature cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with one, three, and five-day juice cleanse programs, shots, and acai bowls created from organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest in Northeast Brazil.

Today, there are 15 Main Squeeze locations throughout Louisiana and Texas, nearly three quarters of which have opened in the past 24 months alone. Looking ahead to 2021, company plans call for opening as many as 10 new stores throughout the Southeast and Texas.

For more information about Main Squeeze Juice Co., visit www.mainsqueezefranchise.com.