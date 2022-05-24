New Orleans Magazine Wins National Magazine Design Awards

NEW ORLEANS — At a ceremony on May 23 in St. Louis, Missouri, the national City and Regional Magazine Association awarded New Orleans Magazine Creative Director Tiffani Reding Amedeo Designer of the Year Award for 2022 for her outstanding “dynamic and uncluttered designs.” Additionally, the magazine was awarded top Feature Design for Amedeo’s “eye-catching” December 2021 “Best of Dining” feature.

More than 100 judges selected the finalists, which included representatives from publications and media outlets such as The Atlantic, Esquire, Fast Company, Food & Wine Magazine, Forbes, Garden & Gun, GQ, Houston Press Inc., Marie Claire, National Geographic, The New York Times and The Washington Post, as well as journalism professors from the Missouri School of Journalism.

“We are thrilled and honored that the CRMA judges recognized Tiffani’s amazing skills with art direction and design,” said New Orleans Magazine Editor Ashley McLellan. “Her incredible dedication, creative eye and innovative use of art and design, as well as her leadership as creative director, continue to define the iconic, classic look and feel of New Orleans Magazine.”

Based in New Orleans, Renaissance Publishing produces New Orleans Magazine, Biz New Orleans, New Orleans Bride, New Orleans Homes, St. Charles Avenue, Louisiana Life and Acadiana Profile. It also creates multiple custom publications for various greater New Orleans businesses and organizations.

CRMA is a nonprofit association composed of 78 North American regional magazines. CRMA’s purpose is “to facilitate professional development and training opportunities for member magazines and to create opportunities to exchange information and ideas.”