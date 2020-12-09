Get a Copy of New Orleans Magazine with Every d’Livery NOLA Order

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Magazine, a sister publication of Biz New Orleans, has partnered with d’Livery NOLA to give every customer who orders from the restaurant delivery service this month a copy of the magazine’s December “Best of Dining” issue.

New Orleans Magazine’s largest-ever dining issue features regular food and drink columns plus special coverage of more than 50 essential spots.

“Due to the unprecedented effects of the pandemic on our hospitality industry, restaurants and bars, we took an out-of-the-box look at all of those people and places that have defined this extraordinary year,” said New Orleans Magazine Editor Ashley McLellan. “New Orleans’ identity is so connected with what and where we eat and drink. We pay tribute to all of those that have worked so hard to continue to deliver the best food, service, cocktails and more, while preserving our precious culinary traditions.”

Drew Herrington and Stephan Bandi founded d’Livery Nola in 2019 “to support local restaurants and culture by delivering the best that New Orleans has to offer right to your doorstep.”

Click here for more information.