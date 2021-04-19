New Orleans Looking for ‘Smart City’ Proposals

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The City is seeking proposals to deliver broadband connectivity and a variety of “smart city” solutions that will improve services, improve quality of life, promote economic development and bridge the digital divide.

“Digital equity has been at the forefront of the Cantrell administration since day one. We know that one in four students does not have access to internet at home, and there are places in our community where 30% to 50% of residents do not have internet at home. But Mayor Cantrell believes that everyone should have access to high-speed internet in order to deliver digital equity and opportunity to all communities,” said Jonathan Rhodes, director of the Mayor’s Office of Utilities.

The City is seeking systems that will improve services, reduce costs, generate new revenue, increase public safety and advance economic development. Options include smart lighting, intelligent traffic management, smart water detection, and smart kiosks to deliver public information and City services. The City wants to install wireless and fiber infrastructure that will address the “digital divide.”

“I’d like to thank our partners at Ignite Cities, who have provided assistance to help New Orleans understand the power of the ‘smart city’ approach to digital equity,” Rhodes added.

Visit the City’s Procurement Office to learn more.