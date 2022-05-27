New Orleans LGBTQ+ Community to Build Affordable Home with Habitat

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The New Orleans LGBTQ+ community and its allies will partner with New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity (NOAHH) to build a home for a hard-working New Orleans family and to celebrate New Orleans LGBTQ+ homeowners during Pride Month. The inaugural effort, called Pride Build, takes place on Saturday June 4 and Saturday June 18 and coincides with national Pride Month. Anyone interested in participating can register here: www.habitat-nola.org/pridebuild

“Too many in the LGBTQ+ community know the difficulty of finding affordable housing and the obstacles to first-time home ownership,” said NOAHH Chief Advancement Officer Jay Huffstatler. “That’s why we’re inviting the city’s strong and diverse LGBTQ+ community and allies to partner with Habitat and provide an affordable home ownership opportunity for a local family.”

The house built during Pride Build will be purchased by Tririce, a single mom of two 8-year-old autistic twin boys. What makes Habitat home ownership affordable is that Habitat acts as the lender and charges no interest, which means Tririce will likely be paying less each month to own a home than she was to rent. Instead of a cash down payment, all Habitat homebuyers log 250 volunteer hours on Habitat construction sites or in the ReStore, helping others become first-time homebuyers.

“I know homeownership is my ticket to getting out of the cycle of poverty,” said Tririce. “My dream for my sons is the same as any mother for their kids, to shield them from my struggles. The biggest difference is that my kids see me at ease and not stressed about life and enjoying the view of our new home. My advice to anyone who has doubts about becoming a homeowner, submit your application and Habitat will help you.”

Pride Build will take place at 1508 Tennessee Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana, 70117 and welcomes all participants — individuals and groups. Each volunteer will receive a Pride Build t-shirt, hard hat, nail apron, breakfast, lunch and a post-build celebration.

LGBTQ+ Pride Month is celebrated every June to recognize the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and other queer individuals have had on history locally, nationally and internationally. New Orleans Pride events will take place throughout the month of June, with Pride Weekend set for June 9-12. For a full list of New Orleans Pride events, please go here: https://www.neworleans.com/event/new-orleans-pride/3291/.