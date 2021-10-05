New Orleans Investment Conference Returns

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — More than 1,000 investors will convene in New Orleans for the 47th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference Tuesday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 22 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. Called “The Greatest Investment Show on Earth” by Money Magazine, this four-day conference will feature world-renowned speakers, panelists and educational sessions.

Founded in 1974, the conference is now in its 47th consecutive year and ranks among the preeminent gatherings of private investors, attracting individuals from all 50 states and more than 35 countries.

This year’s conference will feature presentations from Dr. Ron Paul, James Grant, Jim Rickards, Danielle DiMartino Booth, Jim Iuorio, Jon Najarian, Rick Rule, Peter Schiff, George Gammon and Peter Boockvar and dozens more of today’s top experts, giving attendees timely strategies and specific tips that allow them to profit during the uncertain days ahead.

The annual event has been held in New Orleans every year since its inception in 1974. This year’s event is expected to bring nearly $1.2 million in economic impact.

Visit www.neworleansconference.com to learn more.