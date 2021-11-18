New Orleans Hosts Nov. 18-20 Black CannaConference & Expo

NEW ORLEANS — Black CannaConference & Expo, a business-to-business conference for Black professionals in the cannabis industry, takes place Nov. 18-20 at the Morial Convention Center. The event is a networking, education and career-advancing conference specifically curated for Black, Indigenous and People of Color in the cannabis space. The keynote speaker is 16-year NBA veteran Al Harrington, who is founder and CEO of Viola Brands, a cannabis company operating in six states. Former Saints cornerback and cannabis advocate Delvin Breaux will participate in a panel discussion to discuss athletes’ participation in the cannabis space and the stigma around CBD and cannabis products.

