New Orleans Entrepreneurs Week Looking for Speakers, Hosts and Volunteers

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Entrepreneurs Week, co-produced by Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business and the Idea Village, will return March 23-27 to the Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., to celebrate the city’s entrepreneurial spirit, showcase emerging trends and innovations, and strengthen ties to the global business community. NOEW will feature keynotes, pitch competitions, workshops, networking events, and panel discussions that support innovation and entrepreneurial thinking in the region. The locations have not been announced.

NOEW organizers said in a press release that there are three ways to get involved now:

Apply to be a speaker: NOEW is “searching for original voices and forward-thinking entrepreneurs who believe in the future of an innovative New Orleans.” If that sounds like you, apply by Jan. 3 for your chance to be up on stage at NOEW 2020.

Host an event: Host an event to showcase your organization’s entrepreneurial talent, offerings and community involvement. Apply to be part of “NOEW in Your Neighborhood” by Jan. 17 here. Qualifying organizations may be able to receive grants of up to $1,000.00

Volunteer: Fill out this form if you’re interested in being a NOEW Ambassador.





