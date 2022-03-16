New Orleans Entrepreneur Week to Showcase New Orleans Art, Music

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Entrepreneur Week will host a variety of free arts and culture events across the city from March 21-25 as part of the its 11th annual celebration. The intersection of technology and culture is a major theme at NOEW 2022, and these events — featuring local culture bearers, musicians and artists — will give attendees an inside look at New Orleans’ role as a leader in the culture tech sector. Registration for NOEW is free and open to the public. Register today: http://bit.ly/NOEW2022

First, on Monday, March 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., NOEW will host its Kickoff Party at the Hotel St. Vincent, featuring music from a jazz quartet composed of graduate students from the UNO Department of Music.

On Wednesday, March 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., NOEW will stage a free two-day multi-media art installation at Gallier Hall curated by acclaimed local artist Cypher. With art from Jonny Rey, MUZEUME, ArtByJay and Cypher himself, pieces will range from canvas paintings to NFTs to an immersive experience with 3D animated artwork combining historic visages of New Orleans in a futuristic Atlantis-like world. The artists featured are actively using and mastering new technologies that are shaping our culture, making this exhibit the perfect complement to Wednesday’s Emerging Industries Day with programming on Culture + Tech. Learn more here: https://www.noew.org/themes

“The thing artists and tech have in common sometimes is that the creation/vision is too far ahead and the world has to catch up,” said Cypher. “This NOEW exhibit ultimately means I have another great opportunity to showcase talented creators from across the city and lift up how artists can creatively innovate to bridge the gap between all mediums.”

Also on Wednesday at 5 p.m., NOEW is partnering with YLC’s Wednesday at the Square and bringing out artists Marc Broussard and Little Freddie King to end the night with live music entertainment for all community members and NOEW attendees to enjoy. NOEW attendees will have access to a VIP section that includes special amenities such as front and center stage spots and free Abita beer (while supplies last!).

On Thursday, March 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., NOEW will host cutting edge DJ sets from DJ El Camino and DJ Q who will play during Thursday’s “Talent Den” — a job fair meets recruiting happy hour that will feature over ten hiring companies at Gallier Hall.

Finally, on Friday March 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., NOEW will host a wrap-up party at the Ace Hotel. Grammy-nominated Mardi Gras Indian funk band Cha Wa takes the stage at the Three Keys, followed by DJ Raj Smoove, A.K.A. “the greatest DJ in the world” (according to Lil Wayne), capping off a jam-packed week of arts, culture, entrepreneurship and technology.

NOEW, produced by The Idea Village, is the premier event celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation in all its forms across the great city of New Orleans. NOEW brings together entrepreneurs, startup founders, industry leaders, forward-thinking investors and business-minded creatives who are committed to imagining and building an exceptional future for New Orleans. This year’s NOEW events are free and open to the public. Learn more & register at: https://www.noew.org/