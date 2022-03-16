New Orleans Entrepreneur Week Returns March 21- 25

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) will return with in-person experiences March 21-25 at various locations around town. The celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation is presented by Idea Village, a nonprofit business accelerator.

Click here to register.

Download the NOEW app to start scheduling now.

Now in its 11th year, NOEW brings together “entrepreneurs, startup founders, industry leaders, forward-thinking investors, and business-minded creatives who are committed to imagining and building an exceptional future for New Orleans.” The majority of NOEW events are free and open to the public.

“We’re looking forward to getting together in-person to celebrate entrepreneurship,” said Idea Village CEO Jon Atkinson. “As always, NOEW’s goal is to educate, facilitate connections, inspire action, and bring our startup community together. And this year we’ll be able to do that while supporting and enjoying some of our favorite venues in New Orleans.”

NOEW 2022 will take place at multiple venues around New Orleans, including Hotel St. Vincent and Hotel Peter & Paul. Seating capacity may be limited at different venues so early registration is recommended. Some of the events and panels will be livestreamed for remote participation.

NOEW themes for 2022 are:

Monday: Celebrating Our Ecosystem NOEW starts on Monday with NOEW in Your Neighborhood, a series of partnership-driven events around the community, followed by the Ecosystem Happy Hour. This day is all about spotlighting and celebrating the regions’ creative and innovative work and how its entrepreneurial ecosystem is growing.

Tuesday: Our Diversity Is Our Strength This programming will focus on how diversity, equity, and inclusion is critical across all aspects of entrepreneurship.

Wednesday: Emerging Industries + Where NOLA Can Lead The Culture + Tech series will explore how local artists can participate in and help define the next waves of technological innovation.

Thursday: Built by NOLA – Local Innovation and Leadership . Exploring ways local companies are leading, including the future of work and what type of talent is most suited for the changing needs of New Orleans’ economy. Thursday’s job fair will feature employment opportunities at some of the city’s leading tech and entrepreneurial companies. Current open positions can be browsed here: https://jobs.ideavillage.org

Friday: The Next 20 Years The New Orleans entrepreneurial ecosystem is alive and well. What needs to happen for this to continue into the 2040s and beyond?