New Orleans Entrepreneur Week Goes Virtual, Announces Headliners

NEW ORLEANS – The 12th annual New Orleans Entrepreneur Week has announced a lineup of headline speakers “who will shed light and break down barriers” at a virtual event scheduled to happen March 22-26.

The weeklong digital experience aims to unite entrepreneurs, job seekers, local leaders and investors in a celebration of the city’s resilient entrepreneurial spirit and activity.

“For more than a decade, New Orleans Entrepreneur Week has been the hub for convening founders, business professionals, idea starters, investors and partners within our entrepreneurial community,” said Brenna Kane, COO of The Idea Village, producer of the event. “From people interested in learning about the future of business in New Orleans, to current and future founders, to those looking for job opportunities, NOEW is an incredible community resource that offers a platform for the exchange of ideas.”

This year’s slate of virtual events will feature a focus on the themes of community resilience, future-proofing New Orleans, creating equitable systems, New Orleans’ cultural and entrepreneurial landscape, and the region’s startup community, among others.

NOEW 2021 will host more than 60 sessions, including:

Brad Feld – Managing director of Foundry Group

Chef Nina Compton – Chef and restaurateur

Christina Wallace – Harvard Business School lecturer

Walter Isaacson – Leonard Lauder professor of history at Tulane University, former editor of Time magazine

Marlon Nichols – Managing partner at MaC Venture Capital

Patrick Comer – Founder and CEO of Lucid

Daniel Caruso – Managing director of Caruso Ventures

Eldora Ellison, Ph.D – Director of Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox

“Now more than ever is a time to spotlight and learn from the innovators that push our region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem forward, and we’re proud to make the best and the brightest accessible to all this year in this new virtual format,” said Jon Atkinson, CEO of The Idea Village. “Though NOEW may look different than in past years, the event continues to serve as our region’s front door to innovation and we are excited to offer such a diverse lineup of speakers who will deliver inspiration, groundbreaking lessons and resources for our community.”

As a presenting sponsor of NOEW, KeyString Labs said it is continuing its commitment to innovation and investing in the next generation of leaders. Additionally, NOEW is partnering with GNO Inc. to connect job seeking attendees with local tech and innovation companies that are recruiting from virtual booths in the WorkNOLA Talent Den.

All NOEW virtual events are free to join, and tickets can be accessed at www.NOEW.org.