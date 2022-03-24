New Orleans Entrepreneur Week Events Continue at Gallier Hall

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Entrepreneur Week continues today at Gallier Hall. All events are free. Attendees can register at the door or click here for more information. Here’s the schedule.

Main Stage

11:05am – 11:25am: Test & Innovate: How a Sandbox Mentality Can Empower the Next Generation of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Louisiana – presented in partnership with New Orleans BioInnovation Center Eric Peterson (Pelican Institute



11:30am – 11:50am: Resilient New Orleans Innovation Fund Announcement Damon Burns (Finance New Orleans), Mysheka Battiste (Finance New Orleans), Jarvis Lewis (Finance New Orleans), Jon Atkinson (The Idea Village



11:55pm -12:20pm: Equitable Procurement and Contracting – Closing the Racial Wealth Gap through Inclusive Practices Adele London (Propeller), Chuck Morse (Thrive NOLA), Lynette White-Colin (NOLABA), Jade Brown Russel (J.D. Russell Consulting



12:25pm – 12:45pm: Embrace the Pit of Success Dave Jennings (Author



12:50pm – 1:15pm: The Holy Trinity – How Home Cookin’ Produced Successful Exits for Three Organically Grown New Orleans Tech Companies in 2021 – presented in partnership with Jones Walker Asher Friend (Jones Walker), Michael Hecht (Greater New Orleans, Inc.), Jimmy Roussel (The New Orleans Startup Fund), Paul Stouse (Kirkendoll Management



1:20pm – 1:45pm: Inside the Startup Pipeline: New Orleans Founders Building to Scale Maryclaire Manard (Cluey Consumer), Claire Smith (KidKred), Benjamin Legume (MuseEngine), Neal Shulman (Brewsy), Peter Liu (Revelry Venture Partners



1:50pm – 2:15pm: Turning the Flywheel: A Look at “Who’s Next?” Christa Cotton (El Guapo Bitters), Matthew Armstrong (Check), Sam Bruner (Spot2Nite), Corey Tisdale (The Idea Village



2:20pm – 2:50pm: Enterprise Investing with Local Impact – presented in partnership with Ochsner Health and Ochsner Ventures Aimee Quirk (Ochsner Ventures), Trivia Frazier (Obatala Sciences), Laurel Hess (hampr), Mike Katz (Benson Capital Partners), Tara Hernandez (JCH Properties+ & Reform Ventures



2:55pm – 3:20pm: ResTech: The Future of Market Research and Opportunity in New Orleans – presented in partnership with Lucid – A Cint Group Company Ricky Odello (Lucid – A Cint Group Company), Vignesh Krishnan (Research Defender), Timothy Cornelius (P3 Technology



3:30pm – 3:45pm: How We Built It: Taking Geocent from Idea to Exit Bobby Savoie (Geocent / Sev1Tech



3:55pm – 4:25pm: Accelerating Talent Development Courtney Williams (Skillz Academy), Brian Edwards (Tulane University), Lisa LaCour (The Vault Collective



4:30pm – 4:45pm: Building Teams That Win Lydia Winkler (RentCheck), Marco Nelson (RentCheck



4:50 – 5:15pm: Making Louisiana a Leader in Developing an Innovation- Ready Workforce Paul Helton (LED Fast Start), Neel Sus (Susco Solutions

