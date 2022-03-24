New Orleans Entrepreneur Week Events Continue at Gallier Hall
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Entrepreneur Week continues today at Gallier Hall. All events are free. Attendees can register at the door or click here for more information. Here’s the schedule.
Main Stage
- 11:05am – 11:25am: Test & Innovate: How a Sandbox Mentality Can Empower the Next Generation of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Louisiana – presented in partnership with New Orleans BioInnovation Center
- Eric Peterson (Pelican Institute
- 11:30am – 11:50am: Resilient New Orleans Innovation Fund Announcement
- Damon Burns (Finance New Orleans), Mysheka Battiste (Finance New Orleans), Jarvis Lewis (Finance New Orleans), Jon Atkinson (The Idea Village
- 11:55pm -12:20pm: Equitable Procurement and Contracting – Closing the Racial Wealth Gap through Inclusive Practices
- Adele London (Propeller), Chuck Morse (Thrive NOLA), Lynette White-Colin (NOLABA), Jade Brown Russel (J.D. Russell Consulting
- 12:25pm – 12:45pm: Embrace the Pit of Success
- Dave Jennings (Author
- 12:50pm – 1:15pm: The Holy Trinity – How Home Cookin’ Produced Successful Exits for Three Organically Grown New Orleans Tech Companies in 2021 – presented in partnership with Jones Walker
- Asher Friend (Jones Walker), Michael Hecht (Greater New Orleans, Inc.), Jimmy Roussel (The New Orleans Startup Fund), Paul Stouse (Kirkendoll Management
- 1:20pm – 1:45pm: Inside the Startup Pipeline: New Orleans Founders Building to Scale
- Maryclaire Manard (Cluey Consumer), Claire Smith (KidKred), Benjamin Legume (MuseEngine), Neal Shulman (Brewsy), Peter Liu (Revelry Venture Partners
- 1:50pm – 2:15pm: Turning the Flywheel: A Look at “Who’s Next?”
- Christa Cotton (El Guapo Bitters), Matthew Armstrong (Check), Sam Bruner (Spot2Nite), Corey Tisdale (The Idea Village
- 2:20pm – 2:50pm: Enterprise Investing with Local Impact – presented in partnership with Ochsner Health and Ochsner Ventures
- Aimee Quirk (Ochsner Ventures), Trivia Frazier (Obatala Sciences), Laurel Hess (hampr), Mike Katz (Benson Capital Partners), Tara Hernandez (JCH Properties+ & Reform Ventures
- 2:55pm – 3:20pm: ResTech: The Future of Market Research and Opportunity in New Orleans – presented in partnership with Lucid – A Cint Group Company
- Ricky Odello (Lucid – A Cint Group Company), Vignesh Krishnan (Research Defender), Timothy Cornelius (P3 Technology
- 3:30pm – 3:45pm: How We Built It: Taking Geocent from Idea to Exit
- Bobby Savoie (Geocent / Sev1Tech
- 3:55pm – 4:25pm: Accelerating Talent Development
- Courtney Williams (Skillz Academy), Brian Edwards (Tulane University), Lisa LaCour (The Vault Collective
- 4:30pm – 4:45pm: Building Teams That Win
- Lydia Winkler (RentCheck), Marco Nelson (RentCheck
- 4:50 – 5:15pm: Making Louisiana a Leader in Developing an Innovation- Ready Workforce
- Paul Helton (LED Fast Start), Neel Sus (Susco Solutions
- 5:25pm – 5:55pm: Future of Work: How the Global War for Talent Is Being Redefined – presented in partnership with GNO Inc. & LED Fast Start
- Kate Buchanan (Autodesk), Matt Wisdom (Turbosquid)
Education Stage
- 11:05am – 11:30am: Should You Join a Tech Startup or Launch Your Own?
- Lydia Winkler (RentCheck), Laura Dominguez (Airbase)
- 11:35pm- 12:00pm: The Local Consumer Packaged Goods Economy
- Christa Cotton (El Guapo Bitters), Camille Black (Commander’s Palace), Artemis Antippas (Greek Girls Rice Pudding), Erika Lassair (Diva Dawg), Logan Farley (Brass Roots Food)
- 12:05pm – 12:15pm: Drive Startup Success with Cluster Development
- Bara Watts (Loyola University New Orleans)
- 12:20pm – 12:30pm: Immersive Technology: Once Emerging, Now Scaling
- Brian Lozes (Kinemagic)
- 12:35pm – 1:00pm: Where Profit Meets Purpose: How Local Companies Measure & Create Impact
- Elizabeth Shephard (LifeCity), Greg Nixon (Ubuntu Construction), Nicole Nixon (Ubuntu Construction), Ralph Mahana (Windsor Court)
- 1:05pm – 1:15pm: Entrepreneurship: A Rising Tide to Lift More Boats
- Will Bradshaw (Reimagine Fund), Daniela Rivera-Bryant (Reimagine Fund)
- 1:20pm – 1:45pm: Career Pathways in Clean Energy
- Kevin Fitzwilliam (APTIM), Adrienne Zlatkiss (Powers of Louisiana), Jeff Cantin (Solar Alternatives), Hiram Mechling III (Wood Thilsted)
- 1:50pm – 2:00pm: Practical Uses For Blockchain + NFT Technology in Real Estate
- Barret Blondeau (Falaya)
- 2:05pm – 2:30pm: Entiendes lo que te estoy diciendo? If not, that’s a problem
- Esteban Largaespada (Online Optimism), Lindsey Navarro (El Centro), Ernesto Posadas (Waitr/Bite Squad/Delivery Dudes), Jordan Figueredo (Online Optimism)
- 2:35pm – 3:00pm: Show Me the Money
- Dorien Nunez (OMNIResearch Group), Bernard Robertson (The Reconstruction Fund), Brenda Guess (Louisiana Economic Development), Eric Carter (Law Firm of Eric M. Carter, Sr.), Max Zwain (FREEGULLIVER
- 3:05pm – 3:15pm: Creating Equity & Access in Cultural Communities through Shared Digital Infrastructure
- Sam Bowler (Culturalyst
- 3:20pm – 3:45pm: Serving Communities, Scaling Companies: How OZ Funding Helps Tech Startups Grow While Giving Back
- Tony Zanders (Skilltype), Brian Phillips (Pearl Fund)