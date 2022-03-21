New Orleans Entrepreneur Week Begins

NEW ORLEANS — From New Orleans Entrepreneur Week:

The theme of the first day of New Orleans Entrepreneur Week is “Celebrating Our Ecosystem.” There will be a host of free NOEW in Your Neighborhood events happening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. across the city. At 5 p.m., attend the “Celebrating Our Ecosystem” kickoff party and cocktail hour co-presented by The Beach at UNO.

NOEW 2022 Day One Schedule

10:30 a.m. – noon: Young Entrepreneurs Forum @ Loyola University New Orleans



11 a.m. – noon: Community Created Value In Micro-Startups @ The Shop at the CAC



1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: T ulane Business Model Competition – Semi Final Round @ Stewart Center



2 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Women in Business Challenge: Scale Up! @ Virtual



4 p.m.-5 p.m.: Co-Creating the Future of Workforce Development @ Teach for America Office

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Celebrating Our Ecosystem Kickoff Party @ Hotel St. Vincent presented in partnership with The Beach at UNO

Reminders

There is limited parking at Hotel St. Vincent. Consider ride sharing or arrive 15-20 minutes early.

Make sure you are registered and signed up for our kickoff party on the “New Orleans Entrepreneur Week” app or on desktop so you receive your NOEW access badge on site.

Be sure to save your NOEW badge throughout the week, as this is your personalized access to all sessions and programming.