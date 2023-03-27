New Orleans Entrepreneur Week Begins
NEW ORLEANS — March 27 marks the beginning of the 12th annual New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) 2023.
180+ speakers will share business strategies, advice, and insights related to eight NOEW themes.
The March 27 schedule includes several “NOEW in Your Neighborhood” events, including:
- 2023 TYCIC Young Entrepreneurs’ Forum Presented by Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans
- Innovation in Green Infrastructure Workforce Development Presented by Sankofa CDC
- A Recipe for Success: Leveraging Best-in-Class Accelerator Programs to Grow Your Food Service Business Presented by Urban League of Louisiana
- NO/LAAN Angel Investor Panel Presented by NO/LA Angel Network
Click here for details on these several other March 27 events.