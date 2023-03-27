New Orleans Entrepreneur Week Begins

Rich Collins,
167716235384049096

NEW ORLEANS — March 27 marks the beginning of the 12th annual New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) 2023.

180+ speakers will share business strategies, advice, and insights related to eight NOEW themes.

The March 27 schedule includes several “NOEW in Your Neighborhood” events, including:

  • 2023 TYCIC Young Entrepreneurs’ Forum Presented by Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans
  • Innovation in Green Infrastructure Workforce Development Presented by Sankofa CDC
  • A Recipe for Success: Leveraging Best-in-Class Accelerator Programs to Grow Your Food Service Business Presented by Urban League of Louisiana
  • NO/LAAN Angel Investor Panel Presented by NO/LA Angel Network

Click here for details on these several other March 27 events.

 

 

 

Categories: Business Events, Innovation, Technology, Today’s Business News

Related Posts