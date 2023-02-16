New Orleans Entrepreneur Week Announces Music Fest Details

Brass-a-Holics

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (March 27 through April 1) has announced NOEW Fest, a celebration within a celebration that will feature live music and cultural entrepreneurs. NOEW 2023 is produced by the Idea Village, a nonprofit business accelerator, and presented by JPMorgan Chase & Co. It honors the city’s entrepreneurship, innovation and culture.

“NOEW has traditionally ended on Friday evening after IDEApitch,” Jon Atkinson, Idea Village CEO, in a press release. “This year, we are thrilled to offer attendees spectacular live music Wednesday through Saturday that encourage attendees to participate in the inaugural NOEW Fest and celebrate the cultural aspects that make our entrepreneurial ecosystem so unique.”



NOEW Fest will happen at Generations Hall on Thursday and Friday evenings, and at the Broadside on Saturday afternoon. Artists who will perform include White Denim, Pell, People Museum, Brass-A-Holics, Water Seed and SaxKixAve.