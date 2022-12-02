New Orleans Entrepreneur Week Announces 2023 Dates

NEW ORLEANS – The Idea Village, a nonprofit business accelerator, will present the 2023 New Orleans Entrepreneur Week March 27-April 1 at various locations throughout the city. The event will connect attendees with national and local industry leaders in the categories of technology, music, food and more. Presented by JPMorgan Chase, NOEW celebrates entrepreneurship, innovation and culture.

Now in its 12th year, NOEW aims to “bring together business owners, startup founders, industry leaders, forward-thinking investors and business-minded creatives committed to imagining and building an exceptional future for New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region through entrepreneurship,” said a spokesperson. While the majority of NOEW 2023 events will remain free and open to the public, some parts of NOEW this year will require a paid ticket.

“NOEW 2023 is about innovation and culture,” said Jon Atkinson, CEO of the Idea Village. “The goal of NOEW is to educate, facilitate connections, inspire action, and bring our startup community together. This year, NOEW will expand regionally and be a destination for people from across the Southeast interested in innovation, entrepreneurship, and the distinct culture and music of New Orleans.”

New for NOEW 2023 will be the addition of a “music fest” inside NOEW, with multiple nights of live music programming. These experiences will encourage NOEW attendees from across the region to spend the entire week in New Orleans and stay through the weekend.

“NOEW has traditionally ended on Friday evening after IDEApitch,” said Atkinson. “In 2023, we will offer attendees spectacular live music shows Wednesday through Saturday that encourage attendees to participate in the new ‘NOEW Fest’ and celebrate the cultural aspects that make our entrepreneurial ecosystem so unique.”

NOEW 2023 will also feature many “EATrepreneurs” through on-site programming and opportunities for individual restaurant experiences throughout the week.

Friday at NOEW will be “Pitch Day,” when companies will be invited to pitch their businesses to a panel of judges who work with startups. The winning IDEApitch 2022 startup, JammAround, received a funding commitment of $400,000, with two other Idea Village VILLAGEx companies, Iconic Moments and Cluey Consumer, receiving funding commitments of $175,000 each.

Ahead of NOEW 2023, The Idea Village has launched a new podcast on all major streaming platforms called Big Easy Ideas. Recorded live at past NOEW events, Big Easy Ideas is a thought leadership podcast focused on startups, innovation, entrepreneurship, technology and culture. Listen now at www.bigeasyideas.com.