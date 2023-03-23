New Orleans Entrepreneur Week Adding Music to the Mix

NEW ORLEANS — This year’s New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (March 27 through April 1) will include NOEW Fest, a celebration within a celebration that will feature live music and cultural entrepreneurs. NOEW 2023 is produced by the Idea Village, a nonprofit business accelerator, and presented by JPMorgan Chase & Co. It honors the city’s entrepreneurship, innovation and culture.

“NOEW has traditionally ended on Friday evening after IDEApitch,” Jon Atkinson, Idea Village CEO, in a press release. “This year, we are thrilled to offer attendees spectacular live music Wednesday through Saturday that encourage attendees to participate in the inaugural NOEW Fest and celebrate the cultural aspects that make our entrepreneurial ecosystem so unique.”

NOEW Fest will happen at Generations Hall on Thursday and Friday evenings, and at the Broadside on Saturday afternoon. The music lineup will include White Denim, Pell, People Museum, Brass-A-Holics, Water Seed and SaxKixAve.

View the full NOEW schedule here: https://www.noew.org/sessions

See the three-day music line-up for NOEW Fest here: https://www.noew.org/fest

Purchase your NOEW passes here: https://www.noew.org/.

Now in its 12th year, NOEW brings together business owners, startup founders, industry leaders, forward-thinking investors, and business-minded creatives committed to imagining and building an exceptional future for New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region through entrepreneurship.