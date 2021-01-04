New Orleans East Hospital to Provide COVID-19 Vaccinations

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans East Hospital said it will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible community members beginning Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The hospital will be administering the vaccine to “phase 1A and phase 1B, tier 1” eligible community members, which prioritizes adults over the age of 70. All vaccines will be by administered by appointment only.

The hospital said it will adhere to all federal, state, and local protocols and guidelines to “aid in an equitable and transparent distribution process.”

Contact New Orleans East Hospital beginning Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for more information. Call (504) 592-6628.