New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute Hosts Pop-Up Cafe

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute is taking reservations for Hearth, a student-run pop-up eatery that will offer seasonal comfort food with Creole, French, and Italian influences. The event takes place Feb. 10-22 at 725 Howard Avenue.

“The pop-up is one of our favorite NOCHI traditions, not only because it truly showcases our students’ creative vision and how far they’ve come in their time with us, but also because it’s a way for them to give back to aspiring chefs in their footsteps,” said NOCHI Executive Director Leah Sarris in a press release. “Every dollar we raise at the pop-up goes into our scholarship fund so that we can help to open doors for our next students.”

Before NOCHI culinary and pastry students complete their 100-day certifications, they create a pop-up cafe as a capstone course.

“As we reflected on our favorite foods to eat, we kept coming back to Southern food in all its complexities, taking inspiration from the Native American, European, and African cuisines that make what we now know as Creole food,” said Katie Fuller, a student from Shreveport. “We wanted to create a comfortable, inviting environment with a menu that straddles the line between good-for-you and comfort food, leaning into seasonality in every sense of the word.”

Visit www.nochi.org/hearth or contact NOCHI at (504) 635-0017.