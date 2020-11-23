This year, New Orleans & Company celebrates 60 impactful years of promoting the New Orleans community to travelers around the world. This top-ranked Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), its members and partners influence thousands of decision-makers and millions of visitors to choose New Orleans as their travel destination through direct sales, marketing, public relations, branding, visitor services and local advocacy initiatives.

The organization faced an enormous challenge this year in the pandemic, which has been devastating to New Orleans’ $10.5 billion tourism industry.

“To succeed we must secure our brand, not just for the cultural richness and authenticity that we have always brought to the table, but also to ensure that our commitment to public safety and public health—which has helped us to slow the spread of Covid-19—is fully appreciated and adhered to by those who can’t wait to get back to New Orleans to do business and host their events,” says Walt J. Leger, III, Senior VP of Strategic Affairs & General Counsel.

New Orleans & Company recently launched a three-part campaign to educate and encourage travelers to safely visit hotels, cultural attractions, restaurants and retailers. The campaign stresses the importance of masks and other safety measures and highlights the need for locals to support small businesses and the workers that form the fabric of this city.

“As we embark on the task of rebuilding our community and economy, we are committed to ensuring that we do so with equity as a priority,” says Leger. “We are working with our 1,100 members to inspire people to imagine a future of possibilities in the tourism and hospitality industry.”

