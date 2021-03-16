New Orleans & Company Receives ADDY Awards for ‘Offline Playlist’ Campaign

NEW ORLEANS – The Advertising Club of New Orleans has awarded New Orleans & Company multiple ADDY Awards for the 2020 “Offline Playlist” leisure marketing campaign. The campaign was created in 2019 and ran briefly to a national audience encouraging visitors to experience New Orleans culture in early 2020 before being put on hold due to COVID-19.

“New Orleans draws people from all backgrounds to experience our culture in a myriad of ways,” said Stephen Perry, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company. “This campaign celebrates the wide variety and depth of talent that lives in our great city and we’re honored that the advertising community recognized our efforts to showcase New Orleans’ unique place in both music history and its future. Especially in such a competitive environment, this validation of the quality of our creative work provides encouragement that visitors will continue to choose New Orleans as they plan future vacations once they feel safe to travel.”

At the February 25th ceremony, New Orleans & Company received the following awards:

Gold ADDY

Print Advertising, Magazine advertising for New York Times Magazine placement

Film, Video & Sound, Television advertising, National campaign

Film, Video & Sound, Internet commercial

Film, Video & Sound, Music video

Cross Platform, Integrated Campaign, National

Silver ADDY

Advertising & Promotion, Online/Interactive campaign

Best in Show

Best in Show, television

Overall Best in Show