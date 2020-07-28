New Orleans & Company Kicks Off 2020 ‘COOLinary’ Campaign 

NEW ORLEANS – Destination marketing organization New Orleans & Company is encouraging New Orleans residents and nearby visitors to explore the city and support the local restaurant industry by taking advantage of dining options through ‘COOLinary New Orleans,’ the organization’s annual summer campaign. Unlike previous years, the campaign has opened participation to include delivery and take-out options. Counter service restaurants are participating as well. COOLinary encourages locals to experience their hometown more affordably than any other time of year while assisting the businesses that make New Orleans “one of the most culturally authentic destinations in the world.”

The 16th annual COOLinary New Orleans event (Aug. 1- Sept. 13) has an updated format. Restaurants will offer special two- and three-course lunch menus for $20 or less and three-course dinner and brunch menus for $39. The campaign showcases menus created by award-winning chefs, highlighting the authentic cuisine of New Orleans.

Visit www.COOLinaryNewOrleans.com for menus.

“New Orleans & Company is committed to nourishing and sustaining the incomparable culture that is the basis of our city’s economy. Our beloved restaurant community has been severely impacted by the pandemic crisis that began during their busiest season and the COOLinary campaign is a wonderful opportunity for us all to contribute to their success.” said Stephen Perry, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company. “The addition of take-out and delivery to the program will help our residents support these establishments in whatever way they feel most comfortable. We hope this is a time where we can rediscover New Orleans’ authentic spirit and fall in love with our hometown again.”