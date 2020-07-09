New Orleans & Company Hosts Virtual ‘Coffee with the President’

NEW ORLEANS – Destination marketing organization New Orleans & Company will host a virtual “Coffee with the President Webinar” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 16 . Stephen Perry, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company will discuss the current state of the New Orleans hospitality industry, occupancy projections and the outlook of tourism. Executive team members will provide updates on their respective markets.

Register Now

The webinar is free and open to all members of New Orleans & Company.